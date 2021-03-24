Stolen diesel seized by gardaí during anti-crime patrol in South Kilkenny

Gardaí from Graignamanagh on rural anti crime patrols on Monday afternoon stopped a vehicle close to the Rower in South Kilkenny.

With the assistance of Garda Mobility App, it was established that the vehicle was uninsured.

Drums of suspected stolen diesel were also located in boot.

The vehicle seized and both occupants were arrested for handling stolen property. Both later charged to Wexford District Court with numerous offences.