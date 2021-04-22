Kilkenny's Garda Ted urges people to 'Go Purple' this Friday

Kilkenny's very own Garda Ted is asking people to wear purple this Friday to highlight and celebrate the essential work that domestic abuse services are carrying out in our communities.

Kilkenny gardaí are backing the initiative and are asking the public to show their support by wearing purple, lighting up a building, dyeing your hair purple even making a purple cake.

Go Purple Day (April 23) is a national day of fundraising and awareness for local domestic violence services, including Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny.



“For over a year now, we have all been working under enormous pressure to respond to those fleeing domestic abuse,” said Lisa Morris, manager of Amber Women’s Refuge.

“In Ireland, and across the globe, incidences of domestic and sexual violence have risen significantly since the start of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns. We are very clear that Covid-19 does not cause domestic and sexual violence, it has exposed it.

“But, this epidemic has also exposed an outpouring of communal empathy for those living with control and abuse in their homes that we have perhaps not seen before,” she continued.

“We hope that this Go Purple Day will give people another easy, fun way to continue to support our work in keeping women and children safe here in Kilkenny.”

Amber is one of the 39 frontline service members of Safe Ireland across the country. To donate, go to the donate now button at www.amberwomensrefuge.ie. All funds raised in Kilkenny will go to the local service.

If you are or suspect someone you know is suffering domestic abuse, please contact your local Garda Station.

In case of an Emergency call 112 or 999.