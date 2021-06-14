Two injured in separate assaults in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Two men sustained head injuries in two separate assaults in Kilkenny City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an alleged assault in the Kieran St area of Kilkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning. A man was pushed off his skateboard at around 1.45am on Sunday morning he suffered a cut to the rear of his head. He received treatment at St Luke’s Hospital. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station. 

Meanwhile in a separate incident gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an alleged assault in the Johns Bridge area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning. A man who attempted to break up a row sustained injuries to his hand, face and head, he was taken to St Luke’s Hospital to be assessed. Gardaí in Kilkenny are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. 

