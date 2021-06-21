Local loyalty app loyalB officially launches in Kilkenny

Loyalty company loyalBe have partnered with Champion Green and Visa to launch the loyalBe Rewards app in Kilkenny to support local businesses through data-driven loyalty.

This exciting partnership aims to drive local recovery by encouraging the public to support local businesses within Kilkenny as restrictions lift and businesses gradually reopen.

The loyalBe platform improves customer engagement between retailers and their customers, by replacing outdated loyalty tools (for example, inconvenient paper cards and QR codes) with an easy-to-use mobile app.

The loyalBe app uses bank-linking technology, allowing customers to automatically earn rewards with their favourite retailers, simply by paying with their debit card. This technology removes the need for any Point of Sale integrations or equipment in-store, allowing for a rapid and straightforward set-up.

The loyalBe app have already onboarded a number of local businesses in the Kilkenny area, including: Arán Bakery and Bistro, Duggan’s Menswear, Breathnach’s Steak and Ale House, Cathedral Café, Khans Books, Kilkenny Design Centre, the Foodhall and Café, Biddy’s Good Luck Horse Shoes, and many more.

loyalBe Founder and CEO, Cormac Quinn, is a champion of supporting local businesses and is hopeful as restrictions begin to ease.

“It’s important that we celebrate the reopening of businesses and show our support as the restrictions ease in Ireland, by spending our money where it matters most," says Mr Quinn.

"When you buy from a small business, you’re supporting the local community and ensuring that your favourite café or gift shop survives. Supporting local businesses within Kilkenny and ensuring that they have the necessary tools they need to thrive post-lockdown is our main priority at loyalBe.”

Mr Quinn believes that loyalBe’s innovative loyalty platform will help businesses in Kilkenny emerge from uncertainty with confidence.

“With loyalBe, SMEs can feel confident in increasing customer footfall by utilising promotions and campaigns sent through push notifications, reminding customers of their offering and encouraging customers to visit again.”

As part of their launch in Kilkenny, and to celebrate businesses reopening, loyalBe are offering their tool to SMEs free for their first three months. This is a limited-time offer for Kilkenny businesses.

Store manager of Kilkenny Design Centre Sinead Gargan shared her support of loyalBe’s initiative.

“It is a fantastic initiative for Kilkenny businesses and has come at an ideal time. It enables businesses to get to know their customers and give something back to those who support them on a regular basis. It’s important to say 'thank you' and reward those who shop local, whether it's dropping by for a morning coffee or choosing a gift for a loved one, we value each and every person who comes through our doors," she says.

“It is easy to sign up to the app - within minutes we were live and there is no time-consuming management, which is important to our team as we enter what we hope will be a busy season. We are really looking forward to introducing the app to our customers and suppliers alike.”

Businesses in Kilkenny that are interested in discovering how loyalBe can help boost profits, are encouraged to visit the loyalBe website to book a free demo and avail of this limited-time offer.