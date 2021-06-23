Best of the Best - Kilkenny walking tour named 'best thing to do this year' by Tripadvisor

Kilkenny Castle
Kilkenny tourism has received a great boost with a local tourist attraction named as the 'Best Thing To Do' in Ireland this summer by Tripadvisor.
Shenanigan’s Guided Walking Tour of Kilkenny has taken the top spot as the best thing to do.
Announcing the winners, the Irish Independent said: the "guided trip around Kilkenny’s ‘medieval mile’ is not your average walking tour, because guides are entertainers who bring stories and history to life with “magic, fun… and of course some shenanigans”.
Nevin Cody, who runs the tour, is also a professional magician, bringing a touch of magic to his Kilkenny tours!
