Best of the Best - Kilkenny walking tour named 'best thing to do this year' by Tripadvisor

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Kilkenny Castle

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny tourism has received a great boost with a local tourist attraction named as the 'Best Thing To Do' in Ireland this summer by Tripadvisor.

Shenanigan’s Guided Walking Tour of Kilkenny has taken the top spot as the best thing to do.

Announcing the winners, the Irish Independent said: the "guided trip around Kilkenny’s ‘medieval mile’ is not your average walking tour, because guides are entertainers who bring stories and history to life with “magic, fun… and of course some shenanigans”.

Nevin Cody, who runs the tour,  is also a professional magician, bringing a touch of magic to his Kilkenny tours!

Castlecomer Discovery Park is part of EAST adventure trail

Be in with a chance to win a pass worth €1,000

Cycle hire hubs are now operational in six Kilkenny villages

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie