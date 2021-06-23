29 people on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today

St Luke's General Hospital
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are reporting a surge in patients waiting on trolleys for a bed in hospital across the country today - including in Kilkenny.
There were 29 patients waiting on trolleys at St Luke's General Hospital today, according to the INMO
Ten of those patients are in the Emergency Department, while 19 are elsewhere in the hospital.
Outside of Cork and Limerick hospitals this is the highest figure in the country today. Nationally, 333 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 234 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 99 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
