Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter Brewhouse on track for completion in October

The first phase of development in Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter is on track for completion this October 2021. The Brewhouse will be a flagship building for this unique urban regeneration site and its completion will be the first of the ambitious plans for development on this key site over the coming years.

The Brewhouse will provide over 50,000 sq.ft of Grade A office accommodation which will be a huge boost for companies looking for high quality space in the city. The building’s commercial agent, Aoife O’Neill of Lisney, comments that “The Brewhouse is creating a new standard for office accommodation in Kilkenny and will be unrivalled in quality.” The building is unique as it has been redeveloped from the old brewery that was once operated by Smithwicks on the site from 1710 to 2014.

The Brewhouse is being developed by Abbey Quarter Developments which is a partnership between Kilkenny County Council and the National Treasury Management Agency (as Controller and Manager Ireland Strategic Investment Fund).

The Partnership has plans to develop 6 further building plots as part of the new urban quarter providing a mix of uses including office, residential, education and other ancillary services including retail. On completion the Abbey Quarter Kilkenny will include a new urban park, square and streets, which is also the first LEED accredited neighbourhood development in Ireland.

Lisney has received good interest in the Brewhouse demonstrating demand for high quality office accommodation in Kilkenny. A design team has been appointed for the next for the block which will comprise another office block of 50,000 sq.ft. Planning permission is likely to be lodged in September this year.