UCC unveils banner in support of Kilkenny Paralympian Mary

UCC student & Quercus scholar Mary Fitzgerald who will compete at the Paralympics which gets underway in Tokyo on 24 August, with UCC Team Ireland athletes Tara Hanlon and Mags Cremen
University College Cork student & Quercus scholar Mary Fitzgerald who will compete at the Paralympics which gets underway in Tokyo on 24 August, with UCC Team Ireland athletes Tara Hanlon and Mags Cremen
University College Cork (UCC) has unveiled a banner on its old historic gates in support of its current student and Paralympian, Mary Fitzgerald, who will represent Team Ireland at the games in Tokyo.
With the action set to get underway in Japan on 24 August until 5 September, third year Occupational Therapy student and Quercus Scholar, Mary Fitzgerald and alumni Patrick O’ Leary (Canoeist) and Niamh McCarthy (discus) are members of Ireland's team of 29 athletes who will compete at the games.
Kilkenny native Mary (21) will be making her debut at the Game in the F40 shot put. Mary won three gold medals at the 2019 IWAS World Games in the United Arab Emirates, and this summer won a bronze medal in the shot put for Ireland at the Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz.
“I am extremely grateful to everyone at UCC, the Ford Quercus Scholarship programme, and the Department of Occupational Therapy for their continuous encouragement and support on my journey to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. I am incredibly lucky to be surrounded by people who always encourage me to dream big,” stated Mary.
"We are extremely proud of our athletes competing at the Paralympics and we wish Team Ireland the very best of luck. The generous support of Ford Ireland and Bank of Ireland must be recognised at this time, as this ongoing assistance helps provide the foundations for our athletes to compete," stated Professor John O'Halloran, President of UCC.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.