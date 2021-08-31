Generation thrift: Oxfam Kilkenny encourage young shoppers to be Second Hand September champions

Oxfam Kilkenny is gearing up for their third annual Second Hand September campaign. By asking people to say yes to second hand clothes for 30 days, the aid agency wants to raise awareness about the harm and impact throwaway fashion has on both our planet and its people, and the role their shops and trading activities play in offering a solution.
Oxfam started #SecondHandSeptember i n 2019, amid growing demand from shoppers wanting more sustainable and ethical clothing options. A demand that continues to grow, with ThredUp’s ninth annual report revealing that 33 million people in the US alone bought second hand clothes for the very first time in 2020.
Trevor Anderson, Director of Trading with Oxfam Ireland said: “People are starting to see just how much pressure throwaway fashion is putting on our planet and people, and how unsustainable it is. Our retail teams have noted an increase in younger people shopping Oxfam and we believe this reflects a growing movement of more conscientious and ethically driven consumers in Ireland – and thrifting, or shopping second hand, offers people an alternative, more sustainable option.
“We have seen through the Fridays for Future climate strikes, both here at home and globally, that it’s young people driving home the urgent need for climate action. That is why we are calling on them to be Second Hand September champions - to join us in our campaign and help spread the word about the impact fast fashion is having on our environment, as well as its impact on the women and men who make our clothes – a majority of whom don’t earn a living wage for their work.
“Amid a world in parts burning, in parts flooding and in parts starving, people using their own political power and behaviours to push big corporations and governments in the right direction is about as powerful a tool as we could wish for in bringing about positive change. By shifting our habits and consumer choices to more sustainable ones, we can all play a role and be changemakers for our collective future.”
Oxfam Kilkenny accept and sell pre-loved clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags and more, diverting them from landfill, with even more items up for grabs on Fashion Relief TV (www.fashionrelief.ie), an interactive (always on!) shopping channel brought to you by Broadcaster Lorraine Keane and Oxfam. Oxfam's staff and volunteers are ready and waiting to support the people of Kilkenny on their journey to more sustainable clothing choices.
Anderson concluded: “Climate change is happening now and is already one of the most harmful drivers of increasing hunger and starvation, migration, poverty and inequality all over the world. We need to start recognising the links between our choices and policies in relatively wealthy countries like Ireland, and their impact in many of the places Oxfam works – from garment workers in Dhaka, to Pacific Island communities bearing the brunt of our climate emergency.
“By joining Oxfam’s Second Hand September movement, collectively we can send a message to our political leaders and the fashion industry, asking them to change their policies and practices to better protect the people who make our clothes and the planet we all share, and together we can inspire others to join us in saying yes to second hand.”
To learn more about Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign, visit:
www.oxfamireland.org/shs