Kilkenny homeless figures tied for second highest in South East

18 families in the South East region are currently homeless - Monthly Homelessness Report
New figures released by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have revealed that there are currently 33 people that meet the definition of homeless in Kilkenny.
The Department report defines homeless persons as persons being 'accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities'.
In the South East region, Waterford recorded the highest number of homeless people (64), Kilkenny and Carlow were tied second-highest (33 each) while Tipperary (28) and Wexford (22) complete the regional list.
Family homelessness was also recorded on a regional basis only and 18 families in the South East were recorded as being homeless.
The Monthly Homeless Report is collated on regional basis statistics based on data provided by housing authorities and produced through the Pathway Accommodation & Support System (PASS).
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.