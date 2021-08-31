Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Kilkenny homeless figures tied for second highest in South East

Number of homeless people in Kilkenny is second highest in South East

18 families in the South East region are currently homeless - Monthly Homelessness Report

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

New figures released by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have revealed that there are currently 33 people that meet the definition of homeless in Kilkenny.

The Department report defines homeless persons as persons being 'accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities'.

In the South East region, Waterford recorded the highest number of homeless people (64), Kilkenny and Carlow were tied second-highest (33 each) while Tipperary (28) and Wexford (22) complete the regional list.

Family homelessness was also recorded on a regional basis only and 18 families in the South East were recorded as being homeless.

The Monthly Homeless Report is collated on regional basis statistics based on data provided by housing authorities and produced through the Pathway Accommodation & Support System (PASS).

