Kilkenny campaigner Vicky Phelan shares update on her health and treatment

Vicky Phelan
National women's health campaigner and South Kilkenny native Vicky Phelan has shared an emotional video to update followers about her health and treatment.
"To all my followers, my sincere apologies for not posting a video update in so very long. I've been an emotional basket case since I left to go home at the beginning of July," Vicky writes.
"The main points from my almost six minute long spiel are that my scan results were actually quite good considering that I have had NO treatment for 2 months. I have NO new tumours and only a small increase in one of my existing tumours.
"Unfortunately, it is in the large tumour mass and not one of the smaller tumours."
Phelan has not yet made a decision about what treatment plan she is going to go on next and briefed followers on her feelings about the options available.
"My gut is telling me NOT to start the new clinical trial at National Institutes of Health (NIH) for lots of reasons - it's a Phase 1 trial so has not been tested on humans, there are currently NO other patients enrolled so I would be the first patient AND I don't want to stay here for another 6 months away from my kids," she notes.
"I am looking at a couple of other options before I make my mind up. I will post another update once I have made a decision."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.