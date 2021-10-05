Search

Two men injured in separate attacks in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault at The Parade in Kilkenny shortly after midnight on Friday.

A man in his twenties was attacked by four males who were unknown to him. The victim received a number of punches to the face resulting in cuts and bruising. The suspects fled on foot into the grounds of the castle. The victim was treated for his injuries at St Luke’s Hospital. 

Meanwhile a second alleged assault occurred at The Parade in the early hours of Saturday morning. A man in his late teens was approached by a group of men, he received a number of punches to the head and received a fractured jaw. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.

