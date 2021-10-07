Search

07/10/2021

Bishop helps plant bulbs at Kilkenny's Mother of Fair Love school

KILKENNY

Pictured are Enda Malone, Mary Cody, Marian O’ Driscoll (Principal Mother of Fair Love School), Joshua Hawe, Leah Nolan, Bishop Denis Nulty and Pat Boyd (Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) PICTURE: VICKY C

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Indigenous bulbs were planted in the wild garden at Mother of Fair Love school in Kilkenny to mark the end of the season of Creation, on the Feast of St Francis of Assisi.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty attended and gave a helping hand. He said he was delighted to visit the school ‘on the last day of the season of Creation to plant a few spring bulbs with students Leah and Joshua’.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media