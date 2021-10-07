Bishop helps plant bulbs at Kilkenny's Mother of Fair Love school

Pictured are Enda Malone, Mary Cody, Marian O’ Driscoll (Principal Mother of Fair Love School), Joshua Hawe, Leah Nolan, Bishop Denis Nulty and Pat Boyd (Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) PICTURE: VICKY C
Indigenous bulbs were planted in the wild garden at Mother of Fair Love school in Kilkenny to mark the end of the season of Creation, on the Feast of St Francis of Assisi.
Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty attended and gave a helping hand. He said he was delighted to visit the school ‘on the last day of the season of Creation to plant a few spring bulbs with students Leah and Joshua’.
Pictured are Enda Malone, Mary Cody, Marian O’ Driscoll (Principal Mother of Fair Love School), Joshua Hawe, Leah Nolan, Bishop Denis Nulty and Pat Boyd (Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) PICTURE: VICKY C
The Bennettsbridge team that claimed their first senior league title after beating Clara on Sunday afternoon in UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.