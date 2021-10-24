LauraLynn is looking for runners from The Marble City to take up the challenge

Ray D'arcy is backing the event
LauraLynn is looking for 100 runners from The Marble City to take part in Ray D’Arcy’s LauraLynn Half Marathon & 5k run this December.
Looking to challenge yourself while also helping a good cause this Christmas? LauraLynn has the perfect event for you. Whether you have mastered the couch to 5k over the course of the pandemic or you’re a seasoned runner, there’s something for everyone in this event which is the first of this size to be held in The Phoenix Park in over two years.
LauraLynn is appealing to runners across Kilkenny to rally the troops and join us for this very special physical event. The charity is aiming to get 100 Kilkenny natives to sign up for either the 5k or the Half Marathon.
For more see www.lauralynn.ie
