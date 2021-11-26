Killarney Bridge wall collapse - emergency works by end of year

The damaged wall on the approach to Killarney Bridge
A 24-hour, stop-go system has been put in place on a busy Kilkenny road following the collapse of a railway bridge wall.
The road affected is the Kilkenny City to Thomastown road at Killarney Bridge - according to Kilkenny County Council a wall approaching the bridge has collapsed.
Irish Rail informed Kilkenny County Council about the damage last week and a structural engineer from the company has inspected the site.
A design for work is now being drawn up and will include putting stabilising anchors into the ground before rebuilding the wall.
The damage is though to have been caused by the effects of water over time, weakening the pointing of the wall’s stonework.
Irish Rail are aiming to have the emergency works completed by the end of the year.
Caution is urged on the stretch of road, which has been the site of several road accidents. Kilkenny County Council and Irish Rail installed traffic safety measures in the area, earlier this year.
