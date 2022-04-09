Plans for 98ft communications structure at local Kilkenny GAA club

Telecoms tower (File Photo)
Vantage Towers Ltd. are seeking permission from Kilkenny County Council to erect a 30m lattice telecommunications
support structure at Clara GAA Club, Rathgarvan, Clara, Co. Kilkenny
Antennae dishes and associated telecommunications equipment are included in the plans.
Permission is also sought to enclose the structure in security fencing.
A decision on the application is due to be made in late May, 2022.
