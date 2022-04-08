BREAKING: Huge amount of 'raw meat' dumped in rural area near Kilkenny border

A huge pile of raw meat has been dumped illegally in rural Tipperary this morning to the dismay of local residents.

The residents of the townland of Longstone, outside Cullen in south Tipperary were shocked to see the sight of the dumped meat, which occurred at some stage this morning, just off the road between Emly and Cullen.

Locals alerted Gardaí to the incident and an investigation into who is responsible for the dumping is currently underway.

One disgruntled resident described the incident as "disgusting" and wants the matter to be resolved by local authorities as soon as possible, as there are several dwelling houses in close proximity to the site.

"It's completely disgusting," the resident said.

"It looks like somebody came around during the night and just tipped it up.

"You'd see every now and again the likes of dead calves and rubbish being dumped in spots, but this is definitely a new one," he finished.