12 Jun 2022

Clonmel Show is returning bigger and better than ever after hiatus

Breda O’Donnell (centre) manager of the Clonmel branch announcing FBD’s enhanced sponsorship for cattle classes at the Clonmel Show on Sunday, July 3, with Michael Kelly (left) and Tom Acheson

Sian Moloughney

12 Jun 2022 11:28 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

After an absence of three years, the Clonmel Show returns to Powerstown Park Racecourse (by kind permission of the ICC and the Clonmel Racecourse company) on the first Sunday in July.


The organising committee have plans well advanced in preparation for the return to a better and bigger show.
There will be something for everybody and Sunday, July 3, should prove to be a very special family day out.

Entries
Entries for the more than 300 classes are now being taken. All the details of the various classes are available online at www.clonmelshow.ie
Entries should be made online on or before Friday, June 24.


The online prize schedule has details of some 56 horse and pony classes, 17 jumping competitions, 46 cattle classes, 98 sheep and six goat classes along with 15 classes for poultry.
There are also classes for flowers, vegetables, and plants in the flower section.
Likewise, there are many classes listed in the cookery and home industries section along with an art class for amateur painters.

Artisan Foods
Clonmel Show uniquely organises national competitions for the many smaller artisan foods producers in Ireland.
The prize money has been increased substantially in all sections.
Horse and pony class prizes have been increased by up to 70% when compared with the last show in 2019.
Sheila Quinn, who has been the hard-working show secretary for many years, is available to answer any queries that intending exhibitors may have, including prize schedules – telephone 0526121413 or 0861960039.


Trade Stands
Trade stands will be there in bigger numbers than ever before. Details about trade stands/ stalls, size, covered/ uncovered and cost of same are available on clonmelshow.ie
Early booking online, where possible, is essential as space is limited.
Contact Paddy at 0863955805 or tradestands@clonmelshow.ie.

Sponsors
After the past 27 months of restrictions, the loyal sponsors of the Clonmel Show are coming up trumps once again. In many cases they are even offering to increase their already generous sponsorship. Their continued support is vital to the well-being of the show.

