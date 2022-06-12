Road safety: Plea for Kilkenny drivers to 'look after each other'

Plea for road safety
A plea for drivers to take care on Kilkenny roads has been made at the June meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District councillors.
Director of Services Mary Mulholland was speaking after the June bank holiday weekend when eight people died on Irish roads, including one man in Kilkenny.
Ms Mulholland reminded all people to take care on the roads, slow down and expect the unexpected. There could be people out walking, tractors or combines driving on the road at this time of year and rural roads were never designed for such busy traffic.
Keep in mind what we learned during Covid, Ms Mulholland said, that we all need to look after each other.
