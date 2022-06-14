Significant water mains rehab works commence in Kilkenny village today

Efforts to replace ageing backyard water mains and provide new service connections have commenced in Slieverue in South Kilkenny today (June 14) with Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.

The project involves the replacement of water connections, typically made of iron or lead, that were installed in the back gardens of some older housing estates.

The pipework, due to age and deteriorating condition, are a significant source of leakage and reduced levels of service.

Backyard services are usually shared, running through several neighbouring properties, making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since all properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all properties; usually resulting in low pressure.

The works involve the replacement of over 1.4km of problematic water mains with new modern pipes.

Outlining the benefits the Backyard Service Replacement Project was Joe Carroll from Irish Water.

"Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Slieverue will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community," he said.

"The section of works will take place between Mile Post and Slieverue village. Works will commence north of Mile Post at the Ballinamona Junction (L3410) and continue towards Slieverue Village (L3411) via Hartley’s Cross, to the junction of the Bullring Road and Airmount Road.

"Further works will take place along Rocky Road from Hartley’s Cross to Mile post finishing at the entrance to the large warehouse. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Construction Ltd. and are expected to be completed by the end of July 2022."

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.