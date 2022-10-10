Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Monday, October 10)

Today (Monday) will be largely dry with sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
There will be a light to moderate west-to-northwest wind.
Mostly cloudy overnight tonight.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.