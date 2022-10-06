Permission sought for six new homes in County Kilkenny

Plans have been submitted to Kilkenny County Council to construct 6 dwellings on existing serviced sites at Dunan, Cloughabrody, Thomastown, County Kilkenny.
The dwellings are planned to be three-bed semi-detached properties.
All associated site works are included in the plans.
The planning application was received by Kilkenny County Council on October 4, 2022.
A decision is due by the end of November.
