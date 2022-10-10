Book of condolence for victims of Creeslough tragedy opens in Kilkenny

The Tholsel (Town Hall), Kilkenny
Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald has confirmed that a book of condolence for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal that claimed ten lives will open today (Monday) from 10am at Town Hall (The Tholsel).
"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all who lost the lives and injured," Mayor Fitzgerald stated.
For the community of Creeslough, things will never be the same again.
Ten members of their community were taken from them when the main shop in the village – the deli, the post office and a hairdressers – was ripped apart.
Among those who died were a father and his five-year-old daughter, a mother and her teenage son and a young girl.
These people lost their lives doing something many of us do every day, in what gardaí are treating as a tragic accident.
