Repair and restoration works continue at church and graveyard in Dunkitt, South Kilkenny

Repair and restoration works at Dunkitt
Repair and restoration works are continuing at the church and graveyard at Dunkitt.
They are due to be completed before the end of the month.
The funding for the works was received from the Community Monuments Scheme.
Cllr Tomas Breathnach will provide updates on the work through the Kilmacow Notes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.