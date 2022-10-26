Search

26 Oct 2022

LEO Kilkenny highlights Fáilte Ireland free energy management workshops in Kilkenny

Workshops will support the tourism industry to manage their energy usage and reduce their energy costs

Energy management

Energy management workshops in the Kilkenny area will be held on Friday  November 4 at 2.30pm in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

26 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

Leo Kilkenny has highlighted a new workshop initiative by Fáilte Ireland. In response to the current energy management challenges facing tourism businesses, Fáilte Ireland has launched a series of free in-person energy management workshops nationwide to support the tourism industry to manage their energy usage and reduce their energy costs. 

Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan for Kilkenny City

County Council to hold consultation process for the public about the mobility needs of people and businesses in the City


The workshops in the Kilkenny area will be held on Friday  November 4 at 2.30pm in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny.

What to expect

Part 1: Fast-track to understanding and reducing energy costs now

A highly practical presentation and demonstration from Fáilte Ireland Energy Expert that includes:

How to analyse your bill to better understand how much energy you use, when you use it, and where you use it

How to use this information to identify the priority areas to reduce consumption and costs

Recommendations on most critical low-cost and no-cost actions to implement now to reduce consumption, as well as practical ‘how-to’ guidance on calculating usage as well as a look at key case studies from other businesses

Kilkenny is one of the top counties for electric vehicles


Part 2: Using the Fáilte Ireland Energy Management Guide

A comprehensive approach and toolkit for managing energy to help review the business’ energy consumption, identify actions, and implement cost reduction strategies

Designed specifically to support you to further your cost management efforts in the months ahead


Part 3: Applying Solutions for your business

A Q&A with Fáilte Ireland Energy Experts to have your questions answered

Learn from other businesses similar to yours, sharing experiences, challenges and solutions


Interested parties can register at: https://bit.ly/3CLLplo

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media