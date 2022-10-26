LEO Kilkenny highlights Fáilte Ireland free energy management workshops in Kilkenny

Leo Kilkenny has highlighted a new workshop initiative by Fáilte Ireland. In response to the current energy management challenges facing tourism businesses, Fáilte Ireland has launched a series of free in-person energy management workshops nationwide to support the tourism industry to manage their energy usage and reduce their energy costs.



The workshops in the Kilkenny area will be held on Friday November 4 at 2.30pm in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny.

What to expect

Part 1: Fast-track to understanding and reducing energy costs now

A highly practical presentation and demonstration from Fáilte Ireland Energy Expert that includes:

How to analyse your bill to better understand how much energy you use, when you use it, and where you use it

How to use this information to identify the priority areas to reduce consumption and costs

Recommendations on most critical low-cost and no-cost actions to implement now to reduce consumption, as well as practical ‘how-to’ guidance on calculating usage as well as a look at key case studies from other businesses



Part 2: Using the Fáilte Ireland Energy Management Guide

A comprehensive approach and toolkit for managing energy to help review the business’ energy consumption, identify actions, and implement cost reduction strategies

Designed specifically to support you to further your cost management efforts in the months ahead



Part 3: Applying Solutions for your business

A Q&A with Fáilte Ireland Energy Experts to have your questions answered

Learn from other businesses similar to yours, sharing experiences, challenges and solutions



Interested parties can register at: https://bit.ly/3CLLplo