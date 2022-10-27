Science Week in Kilkenny promises exciting events and free Family Fun Day

South East Technological University (SETU) has unveiled an exciting programme of interactive, educational and fun events for people of all ages from tots to centenarians. Events are set to take place from November 13 -19 as part of National Science Week.



The SETU Science Week events are coordinated by Calmast, the STEM Engagement centre at South East Technological University funded by Science Foundation Ireland with support from STEM companies all across the Southeast. More than 100 free events will take place in Kilkenny including activities for schools, afternoon shows for families and evening events for the general public with over 10,000 expected to participate across the region.



A wide programme of events is set to give the public inspiration by providing an opportunity to explore how science is important in everything we do and how science can contribute to a better future.



One of the organisers of Science Week at SETU Kayleigh Foran of Calmast says, “For the first time in three years we are back out enjoying a full programme of events for the 2022 Southeast Science Festival.



“The festival aims to foster an appreciation of science, which is all around us in our daily life. This year we are working with lots of STEM companies in the region, educational partners and community groups to deliver a broad programme of events for all ages and interests from interactive family shows, to exciting hands-on activities for young people and engagement opportunities and fascinating talks for adults too.



“We are bringing those into community spaces into schools and also inviting people into SETU to enjoy a multitude of stimulating events from the ultimate LEGO building workshops with Bricks 4 Kidz; Bubble shows with Carline Ainslie, talks with lots of the female leaders in science aiming to encourage more girls to study STEM.



“Whatever your area of interest is, there is sure to be a great Kilkenny Science Festival event for you and best of all this brilliant programme is on offer free of charge due to our wonderful event supporters and partners.”



In Kilkenny, the Kilkenny Science Festival Family Fun day events will be on offer from (12 -5) on Sunday, November 12 at Kilkenny castle, Langtons and at the Castlecomer Discovery Park.



At Kilkenny Castle festival goers are encouraged to bring their ear defenders as Caroline Ainslie will host a balloon science show. Young festival goers will be encouraged to discover why some balloons pop louder than others.



At Langton's, Super Science will be on offer with Mark Langtry AKA Mark the Science Guy and TV presenter from RTE’s hit show Let’s Find Out.



At Castlecomer Discovery Park, a day filled with family fun events is on offer starting with a family-friendly talk on prehistoric life beginning in Kilkenny. Castlecomer was the site of spectacular fossil finds in the 19th century and young festival goers will get an up-close chance to discover more. There will be talk of coal forests, giant dragonflies, millipedes and even dinosaurs.



Researchers from SETU and the Walton Institute will showcase the cutting-edge research taking place in the region.



Working with Newpark Close Family Resource Centre, Ailleen Drohan from the E-textile group in Walton Institute will introduce young women to the concept of wearable technology.



Once again for Science Week 2022, approximately 30 staff from the Environmental Protection Agency will participate in the delivery of the EPA’s Climate Change and You lesson to primary school children in 4th, 5th and 6th class. This programme is an exciting workshop where students learn fun facts about the science of climate change and weather. Students are introduced to global warming and climate change and its implications in Ireland and across the world by volunteers from the EPA, who will deliver the workshop in schools across Kilkenny.



Working with Kilkenny Council Library services, and the mobile Library services, flower bulbs will be delivered to older people. Libraries across County Kilkenny will also host a variety of science related events for schools and the public throughout the week A highlight of the Kilkenny Science Festival will see Celebrity Chef Edward Hayden host an online Cook-along exploring the science of food. Event partners for the Kilkenny Science Festival in Kilkenny include Kilkenny Council Library services, EPA, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and Castlecomer Discovery park, with local STEM companies.



The core theme for Science Week 2022 is Infinite Possibilities. From the infinite variety of our amazing planet and the adaptability of nature to our ability to face the unexpected, the possibilities are endless. We have many choices to make and more challenges to face, and we are all part of the conversation about the role that science can play. For Science Week 2022, people are being encouraged to explore the infinite possibilities of science.



Science is an important part of a shared better future – helping us to understand our world, inspiring new opportunities, and providing potential solutions. From the infinite variety of our amazing planet and the adaptability of nature to our ability to face the unexpected, the possibilities are endless.



Commenting on Science Week, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland, Professor Philip Nolan, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming people back in-person to Science Week events for the first time since 2019 as well as running virtual events for a truly hybrid experience. We would encourage everyone to take part in Science Week this year and to explore the Infinite Possibilities of science at in-person events or online. We are focussing on key themes that we know the public is concerned about such as sustainable living, mental health, and digital technologies. Science Week is a fantastic opportunity for people all over Ireland to discover and engage with science.”



Full details of the Kilkenny Science Festival and booking can be found at www.stemkilkenny.ie