29 Oct 2022

New Berkeley Boys Under 14 basketball team for South Kilkenny town

 

New team steps out in new kit for their first season in the South East League  

Thomastown basketball team gets new strip

The new team steps out in their new kit sponsored by Walsh’s Centra Store and Texaco Garage in Thomastown  

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

28 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Thomastown have announced that the recently established Berkeley Boys Under 14 Basketball team has been sponsored for a team kit by Walsh’s Centra Store and Texaco Garage in Thomastown. 

The club expressed a big thank you to Michael Walsh for supporting the boys under 14 team with the kit, saying that it was ‘very much appreciated’.

“As boys basketball continues to grow in Thomastown, the importance of local support is not lost on Berkeley Wolves,” said the club’s chairperson, Brendan Grace.

 

 “It’s the life blood of any club to have the support of their community. This year the club is catering for boys’ teams at Under 12, 14 and 16 levels with the Under 14’s squad being entered into the South East League for the first time, so it’s exciting times ahead and all systems go. 

 

“The committee of Berkeley Wolves would like to thank Michael for his generosity and commitment to sport in Thomastown and wish the U-14 team all the best this season.”

 Here's wishing them every success. 

