03 Nov 2022

Solar farm feedback event in South Kilkenny

Community consultation event facilitated questions about the proposed solar installation in Thomastown

Solar project for Thomastown

Livestock such as sheep will continue to graze the site when the panels are on site

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

03 Nov 2022 3:00 PM

On Wednesday October 26, locals from the Thomastown area got to give their feedback and pose questions to representatives from Lightsource bp at a community information event held at the Long Man in Kilfane. 


A team from the energy company was on hand to provide answers to questions about the planned proposal to install a solar facility on a 268 acre block of land at Castlegarden and Cloghscregg, Thomastown. The plan involves Lightsource bp operating a solar installation to connect into the overhead 110kV lines and will have an output power capacity of 68MW generating enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 19,834 homes on the national grid. It is projected that this is equivalent to 35, 419 tonnes of carbon emissions saved. 


If approved for construction the solar project will commence in late 2025 and be operational by 2026. Environmental assessments and community engagement are part of the process to ensure that the project is suitable for the local area.

Questions were answered about the importance of the project, the viability of agricultural activity continuing on the site, how the panels will be protected, their visibility, the potential health risks associated with the panels and the potential impact on traffic. 


It is proposed that a 1 metre high bund with native species hedgerow planting on top will be planted to screen the panels, that the majority of existing vegetation will be preserved and that sheep will continue to graze the site when the panels are on site. If individual trees have to be removed, then replacements will be planted to offset the impact of the trees cut down.

The installation has also been designed to maximise the amount of light the panels can absorb and the amount of uncovered grassland left on the site. As Ireland pivots to explore alternative energy sources the construction of such new energy projects is expected to escalate at pace in the future. 


See more at www.lightsourcebp.com/ie/projects/castlegarden/

