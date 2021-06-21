JOBS: Quinn Motors in County Kilkenny are hiring - see details!

Quinn Motors in County Kilkenny are hiring - see details!

Quinn Motors in Castlecomer are hiring qualified motor technicians and apprentice motor technicians with highly competitive renumeration packages on offer.

Applicants should have the following traits:

  • Desire to be trained and developed to the highest level
  • Ability to work on own initiative and be a good team player
  • Capable of producing quality work in a fast paced environment
  • Full clean driving license 

EMAIL: ANNEMARIE@QUINNMOTORS.IE
CALL: 087-2929665

