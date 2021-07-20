Decision on proposed Kilkenny link road deferred

Kilkenny County Council have deferred making a decision on the proposed Loughmacask link road in Kilkenny city until next week.

The deferment was proposed by Cllr Andrew McGuinness at yesterday's meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

McGuinness explained that the deferment “will allow all members a bit of extra time to get more information.”

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh seconded the deferment and requested a workshop in relation to the matter be organised.

“I don’t want this item deferred for a month or two months or anything but we need a little bit more time,” she stated.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness questioned the merits of a deferment when no fresh information on the proposal had been made available to elected members.

“We’ve all went out there, we’ve all had discussions, we’ve all engaged with the residents who are obviously very upset at this road,” Cllr Eugene McGuinness said.

“We have certainly discussed this up and down a stick for the last number of weeks.”

A workshop on the proposal is due to take place today (Wednesday) with the decision now due to take place on Monday, July 26.