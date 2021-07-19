The next Local Property Tax (LPT) rate in Kilkenny has been agreed upon

Local property tax rates will remain at their current level in Kilkenny following a decision reached at this afternoon's Ordinary Meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

Elected Members chose to endorse the Chief Executive's recommendation to retain the local property tax at its current level with the funding from the tax to benefit worthwhile projects for communities.

The recommendation was proposed by Cllr. Mary Hilda Cavanagh, seconded by Cllr. Andrew McGuinness and unanimously agreed by the elected members present.

According to Martin Prendiville, Head of Finance, "The Covid-19 pandemic has seriously impacted many of the council's funding sources including commercial rates and car parking, making the councillor's decision on the Local Property Tax all the more important."

Mr. Prendiville continued, “in addition, the council like so many businesses, has seen increased costs in delivering its services and projects during this pandemic”.

In outlining the importance of the additional income raised by the councillors' decision, Colette Byrne, Chief Executive, said that "this funding helps to provide match funding for many national grant schemes including Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Outdoor Rural Infrastructure Scheme and Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

"There are similar projects all across the County that are made possible with the additional funding from the Local Property Tax."

Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty, outlined that "the funding enables the Council to make contributions at budget time to so many worthwhile projects, including the Watergate Theatre, Rothe House, Castlecomer Discovery Park, Butler Gallery, the Garda Youth Programme, Rural Transport, Ossory Youth, Keep Kilkenny Beautiful and so many of the Festivals for which Kilkenny is renowned.

"Many of these projects would struggle without the Council's contribution as other sources of funding and local fundraising continue to be challenged."