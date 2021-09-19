Kilkenny father and daughter raise €1,000 for Troy's Court fundraiser

A summer project for a Kilkenny dad and his daughter has raised a wonderful €1,000 for the St Canice’s Parish Homes at Troy’s Court - and a second generous donation is on the way!



Frank Bradley and his daughter Emily started walking when they were in Kerry during the summer, and kept it up until Emily went back to school - in the process clocking up 100kms.

Along the way they asked family, friends and work colleagues to donate to their fundraiser, raising much-needed funds for Troy’s Court.



The day care centre at Troy’s Court is reopening soon and manager Frances Gilligan plans to install a new bath and hoist for the use of those coming along.

The day care centre serves mostly elderly clients living in the community and, when restrictions are lifted, will be open Monday to Thursday, 11am to 3.30pm. Staffed by a nurse and carer, this service is very important to both clients and their families.



There are lots of activities including a mid day meal and a game of bingo or cards.

Clients’ personal care can also be addressed, and they can avail of a bathing service provided by the nurses/ carers.

This service is hugely beneficial to clients who live alone, who may not be in a position to have a bath, for fear of falling.



Frank moved to Kilkenny, his wife’s hometown, in 2006 and volunteered as a driver with the dinner delivery service provided by St Canice’s. He still helps out several times a year, and when he started the summer project with Emily he knew the organisation was fundraising for bath facilities so chose to donate to them.



An added boost for Troy’s Court is that the company Frank works will also be making a donation. American IT company Oracle operates a charity donation matching programme for employees, and will generously be adding about €800 to the sum already raised by Frank and Emily.



The summer walking and fundraising project also held another importance for the Bradleys as they wanted to do something to mark the milestone move for Emily from primary school to secondary school.

A former pupils of St John’s Senior School, she is now a first year at the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny.



Frank said the walking challenge was something for them to do together but also to show Emily the right kind of thing to do for others.

They kept track of the distance they walked using their phones, and asked family and friends to donate through Go Fund Me.

Frank and Emily hoped to raise a few hundred euro, at the start, and were delighted to hit up to €1,000.



Frances Gilligan was delighted to accept the donation from Emily, and her dad, last week.

The centre has had to cancel many fundraising events due to the pandemic and is currently running a fundraiser on Go Fund Me to pay for the new bath and hoist.



Cancelled last year alone were a church gate collection, a street collection and other events that raised €15,000 for the centre in past years.

Troy’s Court now needs to raise €7,000 to pay for the new facility and is asking for your help towards this.

If you can donate go to https://gofund.me/bce10141 or search for ‘Bath & Hoist for Troy’s Court Day Care Centre’ on the Go Fund Me website.