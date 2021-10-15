Search

15/10/2021

CCTV at Kilkenny city skatepark - update issued

Mayor continues to stress that skateboarders are not to blame

Kilkenny Skatepark open to the public from tomorrow

Kilkenny City Skatepark

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Plans for CCTV cameras at Kilkenny City Skatepark and other areas of the city have reached the next stage of the statutory process for implementation.

Elected members of the Municipal District of Kilkenny City were briefed on the latest developments during this week's monthly council meeting at City Hall.

An application made by Kilkenny County Council for 21 new CCTV cameras to cover the skatepark and other areas of the city now sits with the office of the Garda Commissioner.

These new CCTV cameras are set to be installed in phases following a period of public consultation.

In the meantime, Mayor Andrew McGuinness continues to stress that the anti-social behaviour at the city skatepark is not being caused by local skateboarders.

"Local skateboarders are continually picking up other people's rubbish and are forced to deal with consistent anti-social behaviour from individuals who have no interest in using the facilities for their designated purpose," he said.

"Our local skateboarders deserve our support until and after these cameras are installed as they continue to work with local gardaí."

BREAKING: 147 new homes and childcare facility get the go-ahead in Kilkenny

Health minister addresses issues of non-compliance at Kilkenny hospital

Donnelly: Mechanism must be put in place for mothers and partners to ask why access being refused

Diageo executives visit Kilkenny following Smithwick's Experience reopening announcement

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media