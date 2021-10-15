CCTV at Kilkenny city skatepark - update issued

Plans for CCTV cameras at Kilkenny City Skatepark and other areas of the city have reached the next stage of the statutory process for implementation.

Elected members of the Municipal District of Kilkenny City were briefed on the latest developments during this week's monthly council meeting at City Hall.

An application made by Kilkenny County Council for 21 new CCTV cameras to cover the skatepark and other areas of the city now sits with the office of the Garda Commissioner.

These new CCTV cameras are set to be installed in phases following a period of public consultation.

In the meantime, Mayor Andrew McGuinness continues to stress that the anti-social behaviour at the city skatepark is not being caused by local skateboarders.

"Local skateboarders are continually picking up other people's rubbish and are forced to deal with consistent anti-social behaviour from individuals who have no interest in using the facilities for their designated purpose," he said.

"Our local skateboarders deserve our support until and after these cameras are installed as they continue to work with local gardaí."