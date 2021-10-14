Diageo executives visit Kilkenny following Smithwick's Experience reopening announcement

Chairman of Kilkenny Vintner Federation Anthony Morrisson, Diageo Ireland Managing Director Barry O'Sullivan, Account Executive Aidan Maher and President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Colin Ahern
Diageo Ireland executives visited Kilkenny today to engage with local publicans and business owners ahead of the planned re-opening of the Smithwick's Experience in 2022.
Chairman of Kilkenny Vintner Federation Anthony Morrisson and President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Colin Ahern briefed Diageo Ireland Managing Director Barry O'Sullivan and Account Executive Aidan Maher about everything Kilkenny during a productive meeting held this morning.
The Diageo executives were then presented with a hurl as a symbolic gesture of appreciation for their cooperation in talks to reopen the famous Kilkenny visitor attraction.
Today's visit serves to re-affirm Diageo's commitment to successfully reopen the Smithwick's Experience next year.
The Kilkenny scrum half looks to get the ball away during the home side’s 12-10 victory over Dundalk in the Leinster League at Foulkstown on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Mark Desmond
Pictured in 2018: A crowd attends the unveiling of a plaque at the Community Radio Kilkenny City Station last week, to mark Kilkenny County Council’s support for the upgrade of the building
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.