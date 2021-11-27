Kilkenny's Twilight Group to receive €40,000 funding boost

A Kilkenny community group is to benefit from a government grant scheme designed to improve access to services for the LGBTI+ community.



€40,000 has been allocated to the Twilight Community Group for the DAVID project - Diversity Awareness Visibility Inclusion Development.



Under the DAVID project Twilight plans to hold workshops and travel around to different towns and villages with the express view of challenging LGTBQIA+ stigma in rural parts of the country, as well as among ethnic minorities.



They plan to utilise Studio TEN to create podcasts on issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community.

Twilight will also work with Mental Health Ireland to facilitate mental health workshops in relation to LGBTQIA+ specific issues.



The 2021 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call grants were announced recently by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, T.D., who said the grant will “improve access to services for LGBTI+ people, regardless of their age or where in the country they live.”



Based in the Hebron Business Park, the Twilight Group thanked Kilkenny TD and Minister for State, Malcolm Noonan, for his time, effort and support.



Announcing the grant, Minister O’Gorman said: “Positive visibility and increased non-stereotypical representation of LGBTI+ identities is vital to support long-term attitudinal change. Supporting these organisations has an increased importance at a time when many LGBTI+ people may feel disconnected from their community. I am confident that these projects will be successful in ensuring members continue to feel included and supported into 2022.”



The National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021, adopted by Government and launched in November 2019, provides a whole-of-Government framework for identifying and addressing issues which may prevent LGBTI+ people from enjoying full equality in practice in Irish society. The Strategy is based on four thematic pillars providing a vision of an Ireland where members of the LGBTI+ community are visible and included, treated equally, healthy, safe and supported.



The Twilight Group describes itself as a Community Group with associate consultants throughout Europe. They set up networks and build relationships from the community level up, where they try to broaden the horizons of the members of the networked communities. They currently have ongoing projects in Poland, Italy, France, Romania, Morocco and Lithuania.