Kilkenny Council urges locals pledging homes to Ukrainians to contact Irish Red Cross

Kilkenny County Council is urging local people wishing to pledge accommodation to Ukrainian refugees to get in touch directly with the Irish Red Cross.

The local authority has recently been inundated with calls from members of the pledging private accommodation but they have insisted that such calls do not fall under their remit.

Kilkenny County Council is instead responding to the crisis in Ukraine as part of a national response incorporating twenty-one local authorities.

In the last week, the local authority has been tasked with sourcing fifty beds as part of the national response however they ‘are not in use at the moment’ and were mainly sourced in hotels.

The council is predominantly focused, at present, on working with organisations such as Túsla, the HSE, the Department of Social Protection and the Education and Training Board to provide wrap-around services for incoming refugees.

“As a public body we see an obligation to respond to people in crisis,” explained CEO Colette Byrne.