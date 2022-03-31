Search

31 Mar 2022

Property registered to Catriona Carey in Kilkenny sold at auction

Photo: RTÉ

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

31 Mar 2022 2:22 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A property registered in the name of former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey has been sold on bidding site BidX1.

Just one bid was placed on the four-bedroom property on the outskirts of Kilkenny City, and that bidder met the minimum reserve price of €365,000.

"We can confirm that the property sold for €365,000 at an auction today," a BidX1 spokesperson told the Kilkenny People.

Situated in The Weir View housing estate, the property had been 'subject to a tenancy' at a rate of '€9,600 per annum', according to the listing details.

[Picture: BidX1]

The listing stated that property extends to approximately 192 sq.m. and describes the accommodation as 'spacious and well-proportioned'.

The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. 

INVESTIGATION

An Garda Síochána is currently investigating a number of alleged fraud incidents relating to the activities of an asset management company, understood to be owned by Catriona Carey.

Ms Carey was recently the subject of a RTÉ documentary that included interviews with a number of people who claimed to have paid over large sums of money to her company Careysfort Assets Estates.

Local News

