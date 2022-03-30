Search

30 Mar 2022

Four-month delay for NCT test in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

NCT

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

30 Mar 2022 6:09 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Car owners who are due to bring their vehicles for an NCT test in Kilkenny could have to wait more than four months for an appointment.

Delays in the testing system mean motorists are in danger of not being able to renew their NCT certificates for months after they expire. 

Cars more than four years old must hold a valid NCT cert or owners could be liable for penalty points or a fine, if prosecuted.

Yesterday, March 30, the first available appointment at the Kilkenny test centre was on August 11, according to the online booking system.

Similar delays are being experienced at all NCT centres in the region. The next available appointment in Carlow is August 10 and in Portlaoise it’s August 2.

If you are prepared to travel further afield in the South East the soonest next slot  is in Enniscorthy, on July 7. There is an appointment in Waterford is July 14 and Cahir on August 8.

ABOVE: NCT available appointments in the region as of March 30

The NCT operator has said Covid levels among staff are affecting the service, with cancellations by both the operator and customers.

Under Irish law it is an offence to drive a vehicle in a public place without a current NCT certificate. This applies to vehicles from the fourth anniversary of their first registration. The maximum penalty for driving without an NCT certificate is a fine of up to €2000, and/or up to 5 penalty points and/or imprisonment for up to 3 months.

Camogie- Kilkenny Intermediates fall short against Wexford in league quarter-final

Wexford 1-13 Kilkenny 1-5

Summer lifeguards wanted for Rivers Nore and Barrow

Kilkenny County Council is now hiring

WATCH: Channel 4 release teaser of new series of Derry Girls and it's gas!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media