Four-month delay for NCT test in Kilkenny

Car owners who are due to bring their vehicles for an NCT test in Kilkenny could have to wait more than four months for an appointment.

Delays in the testing system mean motorists are in danger of not being able to renew their NCT certificates for months after they expire.

Cars more than four years old must hold a valid NCT cert or owners could be liable for penalty points or a fine, if prosecuted.

Yesterday, March 30, the first available appointment at the Kilkenny test centre was on August 11, according to the online booking system.

Similar delays are being experienced at all NCT centres in the region. The next available appointment in Carlow is August 10 and in Portlaoise it’s August 2.

If you are prepared to travel further afield in the South East the soonest next slot is in Enniscorthy, on July 7. There is an appointment in Waterford is July 14 and Cahir on August 8.

ABOVE: NCT available appointments in the region as of March 30

The NCT operator has said Covid levels among staff are affecting the service, with cancellations by both the operator and customers.

Under Irish law it is an offence to drive a vehicle in a public place without a current NCT certificate. This applies to vehicles from the fourth anniversary of their first registration. The maximum penalty for driving without an NCT certificate is a fine of up to €2000, and/or up to 5 penalty points and/or imprisonment for up to 3 months.