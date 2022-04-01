New 'lightning protection system' planned for historic Kilkenny landmark

A new lightning protection system is planned to protect St Canice's Cathedral and Round Tower in Kilkenny City from future lightning strikes, structural damage and potential fires.
A funding award of €27,820 for the project was announced yesterday under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF).
Other well-known local sites including Kells House and the Old Ennisnag Bridge have also been awarded funding under the scheme.
Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan yesterday confirmed that a total of 78 heritage projects across the country will benefit.
In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, the funding will also provide a welcome boost to conservation professionals and tradespeople by facilitating works with a total value of almost €8 million and leveraging an estimated 22,400 days’ labour, including in specialist heritage roles such as thatching and stone work.
Through grants of between €15,000 and €200,000, the HSF assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties. The scheme provides assistance to a wide range of heritage structures – this year’s HSF includes awards to historic bridges, castles, churches, mills, libraries, shopfronts, and an old forge, as well as to private houses.
