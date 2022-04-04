'Mobile Music Machine' to continue visiting Kilkenny care centres in 2022

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare has welcomed a funding announcement by Creative Ireland, whereby older persons, mental health and disabilities residential care centres in its region will continue to be visited by “The Mobile Music Machine” throughout 2022.

Over the last two years of Pandemic and backed by Creative Ireland, the Mobile Music Machine have been familiar visitors to such facilities across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to deliver their live arts project known as 'Covid Care' concerts.

To date, the Mobile Music Machine have performed over 1,000 such concerts in care settings across 18 counties in Ireland.

A classical music quartet founded and led by cello soloist, chamber and orchestral musician Gerald Peregrine, The Mobile Music Machine also play with special guests.

Creative Ireland, as a state body working through partnerships with local, national and other government and public agencies, cultural and enterprise agencies and local enterprise, shapes opportunities for people and communities to unlock their creative potential.

The 2020 and 2021 recitals in the South East, as a therapeutic intervention arranged in accordance with restrictions applicable at each healthcare facility, were also delivered with the support of the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, Creative Ireland, Rethink Ireland, Wexford County Council, the Wexford Mental Health Association and HSE National Lottery grant funding.

As part of its programme to enhance the health and wellbeing of Ireland’s older people as they emerge from the pandemic, Creative Ireland has now awarded funding to the Mobile Music Machine to perform 400 concerts in residential care homes (including those publicly, trust and privately run) in 2022.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Dr. Denise Rogers (Senior Clinical Psychologist with HSE/South East Community Healthcare and co-ordinator of previous visits by The Mobile Music Machine) says:

“This is excellent news. Staff, service users and their families have faced enormous challenges over the last two years. The COVID Care concerts developed as a project to bring classical music into the lives of vulnerable members of society and those most affected by the impact of the pandemic. Wherever they occurred, they made people smile. The Mobile Music Machine bring great joy and we look forward to further opportunities for such therapeutic activity!”

The Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White, in also welcoming the news, said:

“In the context of the many restrictions and other effects on everyday lives that the pandemic brought, we were delighted that Creative Ireland’s programme of activities for older people – in the shape of our hosting of The Mobile Music Machine across various locations – did much to relieve loneliness and isolation. The COVID Care Concerts, as a project, brought beautiful music and song into the lives of vulnerable members of society and those often most affected by the impact of the pandemic.”