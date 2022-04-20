Details announced for upcoming remembrance service for bereaved parents in Kilkenny

St. Luke’s General Hospital will be holding its annual Remembrance Ceremony in St. Fiacre’s Church Loughboy, Kilkenny on Tuesday, April 26 at 7.30pm

The service is for families who have been bereaved by the death of their child during pregnancy, after birth or in childhood years.

St Luke’s warmly invites anyone who has been bereaved recently or long ago.

Parents and families hold their babies and children in loving memory and are never forgotten.

This ceremony is a beautiful way for families and staff to reflect and remember them.

During the service there will be an opportunity for families to light a candle in memory of their baby or child.

St Canice’s choir will also be present.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the adjoining parish centre where there will be an opportunity to meet with staff from the Maternity, Special Care, Baby and Paediatric unit.

Any queries please do not hesitate to contact Margaret Ryan on 0861715465.