13 May 2022

Rents are 'spiraling out of control in Kilkenny' says local TD

Rents 'spiraling out of control in Kilkenny' - Kathleen Funchion TD

Kathleen Funchion TD

13 May 2022 3:07 PM

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion TD has commented on the latest rental report from Daft.ie showing that rents are continuing to rise in Kilkenny.

Renters faced average rent increases of 12.1% in Kilkenny for the first three months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

Teachta Funchion said that the latest Daft.ie report shows evidence of 'a crisis'.

"These shocking rent increases are not accompanied by similar hikes in wages and with the cost of living through the roof, people will struggle to meet these rises," she said.

'Record scarcity' of rental homes drives average rent rate up even higher in Kilkenny

"Far too many workers and families here in Kilkenny are worrying every day about how they will pay their rent. This should not be happening."

Funchion has called for a ban on rent increases on all existing and new tenancies, and for government to 'put money back in renters’ pockets through a refundable tax credit worth a month’s rent'.

"Government must also accept that we need to see affordable cost rental delivered at scale. At least 4,000 units per year to meet affordable rental demand," she added.

