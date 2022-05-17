WATCH: Kilkenny visitor's video of 'single room' he was provided goes viral

A still from the video uploaded to Twitter / via: @AdamNolan12
A recent visitor to the Marble City has taken to Twitter to highlight the farcical 'single room' he was allegedly given at a property in Kilkenny.
In his Twitter post, Wexford man Adam Nolan explains that he was on a stag weekend in Kilkenny and ended up paying €90 for the room (see video below - may take a few seconds to load):
Stag wkend in KK and I end up paying €90 for this “single room” last night. Mother of god pic.twitter.com/lUY0iRE3yc— Adam Nolan (@AdamNolan12) May 15, 2022
The video shows a single bed that appears to have been crammed into a hallway with two doors at each end.
It has already amassed over 580,000 views on the social media platform.
The exact location of the accommodation has yet to be confirmed.
