20 May 2022

Gardaí in Kilkenny clean up after hazardous steel brackets are strewn across busy road

Picture: An Garda Síochána

20 May 2022 1:03 PM

An unsecured load that appears to have fallen from the back of a vehicle on the busy ring road in Kilkenny City created hazardous conditions for local road users recently.

Gardaí in Kilkenny have taken to social media to highlight the incident.

"One of our patrol cars came across this box of stainless steel brackets spread out across the Callan Road Roundabout in Kilkenny," they said.

[Picture: An Garda Síochána]

"Presumably they fell out of or off a commercial vehicle."

According to the Road Safety Authority, "a load shall not be carried on a vehicle on a public road in such a manner that part of the load is liable to fall on the road, or drags on the surface of the road, so as to cause damage to the road or to be liable to cause danger."

Gardaí ended their statement by saying that the brackets can be collected at Kilkenny Garda Station.

