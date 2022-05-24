Search

24 May 2022

Have your say on proposed new speed limits in Kilkenny before time runs out

Have your say on speed limits in your area in Kilkenny before time runs out

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 May 2022 7:14 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Time is running out to have your say as part of the consultation process on new speed limit bye-laws in Kilkenny.

The documents showing proposed changes to speed limits are currently on display in County Hall, City Hall and the Castlecomer, Thomastown, Callan and Piltown Area Offices.

Kilkenny councillor argues for the introduction of dog foul DNA testing

The proposed draft bye-laws and accompanying maps are also available to download and view on Kilkenny County Council’s consultation website at: ‘consult.kilkenny.ie’.

Changes to existing bye-laws are necessary as a consequence of the growth of the towns and villages in Kilkenny, along with a directive from The Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport to all local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

There have been calls to change speed limits across all local districts.

Submissions can be made on proposed bye-law changes on or before June 10, 2022.

Young Kilkenny girl organises another successful fundraiser for an incredible cause

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media