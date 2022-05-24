Have your say on proposed new speed limits in Kilkenny before time runs out

Time is running out to have your say as part of the consultation process on new speed limit bye-laws in Kilkenny.
The documents showing proposed changes to speed limits are currently on display in County Hall, City Hall and the Castlecomer, Thomastown, Callan and Piltown Area Offices.
The proposed draft bye-laws and accompanying maps are also available to download and view on Kilkenny County Council’s consultation website at: ‘consult.kilkenny.ie’.
Changes to existing bye-laws are necessary as a consequence of the growth of the towns and villages in Kilkenny, along with a directive from The Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport to all local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).
There have been calls to change speed limits across all local districts.
Submissions can be made on proposed bye-law changes on or before June 10, 2022.
