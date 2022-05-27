Search

27 May 2022

Still time to register for Rith Beo in Kilkenny this weekend

PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

27 May 2022 1:56 PM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The whole community at Gaelscoil Osraí is busy preparing for the tenth annual Rith Beo event with great excitement.

The 10th edition of the annual Rith Beo 5k & 10k Race will take place this Sunday May 29, at 11am - starting and finishing in the grounds of the Gaelscoil Osraí.

There will be a 10km & 5km chip-timed race. There is also an option to enter a 5km team race (mixed team of up to 4 with 3 to score) which will include virtual entries.

A family non-chipped 3km event will be available on the day which is kindly sponsored by Tip Top Toes, Market Yard Kilkenny.

There is also the option to run the race as a virtual race which can be run in the week leading up to the official race.

A link will be provided for times to be uploaded prior to the start of the actual event at 11am on the May 29.

As always, this race will be a very social event with music and food in the grounds of the school immediately afterwards.  

The race is the main fundraiser for the school and the monies raised are used to enhance the lives of the pupils, all support is greatly appreciated.

There will be a fabulous bespoke medal for all finishers.

To register, CLICK HERE.

