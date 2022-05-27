Still time to register for Rith Beo in Kilkenny this weekend

PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
The whole community at Gaelscoil Osraí is busy preparing for the tenth annual Rith Beo event with great excitement.
The 10th edition of the annual Rith Beo 5k & 10k Race will take place this Sunday May 29, at 11am - starting and finishing in the grounds of the Gaelscoil Osraí.
There will be a 10km & 5km chip-timed race. There is also an option to enter a 5km team race (mixed team of up to 4 with 3 to score) which will include virtual entries.
A family non-chipped 3km event will be available on the day which is kindly sponsored by Tip Top Toes, Market Yard Kilkenny.
There is also the option to run the race as a virtual race which can be run in the week leading up to the official race.
A link will be provided for times to be uploaded prior to the start of the actual event at 11am on the May 29.
As always, this race will be a very social event with music and food in the grounds of the school immediately afterwards.
The race is the main fundraiser for the school and the monies raised are used to enhance the lives of the pupils, all support is greatly appreciated.
There will be a fabulous bespoke medal for all finishers.
To register, CLICK HERE.
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody before the Leinster senior hurling match against Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.