Search

01 Jun 2022

Elected members commend outgoing Kilkenny County Council Chief Executive

Elected members pay tribute to Kilkenny Council Chief Executive after seven years of service

Outgoing Kilkenny County Council Chief Executive, Colette Byrne

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

01 Jun 2022 4:22 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Elected members of Kilkenny County Council recently paid tribute to outgoing Chief Executive Colette Byrne as she officially steps down from the role today after seven years of service.

At this month’s full council meeting, various speakers took to the stand to highlight some of their experiences working alongside Colette as she served as Chief Executive.

Talks to be held to explore capability of Kilkenny to house SETU student campus



Council Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty described Colette Byrne as being ‘as enthusiastic about her job today as the first day she entered the role’.

“It was clear from the outset that your ambition was to serve your duties to the fullest of your ability,” she told the Chief Executive.

The Cathaoirleach also paid tribute to Byrne’s ‘kindness and humanity’ in her speech.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness told elected members that Colette had done ‘a fantastic job’ as Chief Executive and had left ‘an undeniable mark on Kilkenny’.

“The vision you’ve displayed and the way you’ve brought your team together took great leadership and there was always a healthy friction between elected members and the Executive,” McGuinness added.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh hailed the work done by Byrne, and acknowledged the fact that she was Kilkenny’s first female Chief Executive.

Cavanagh added that Byrne’s character was fully illustrated one evening when she commuted to Kilkenny from her home before the predicted arrival of a storm so that she could help coordinate the response, should one be needed.

Kilkenny's Butler House launches magical fairy door trail

Originally from Dunlavin in County Wicklow, Colette moved around the South-East and Midlands when she started working in local authorities in 1982.

She began working in Kildare County Council, and moved onto Waterford County Council in 1991, where she spent over 20 years. 

In 2014, Colette became Chief Executive in Offaly County Council and came to Kilkenny in August 2015 as Kilkenny County Council’s Chief Executive.

New visitor carpark and walking trail opens at scenic Kilkenny waterfall

Poulanassy Waterfall is popular with locals and visitors to the area

Council Director of Services Sean McKeown thanked Colette for her ‘outstanding leadership’ over the years and described her as the ‘quintessential public servant’.

McKeown will now serve as interim Chief Executive until the next Chief Executive is officially appointed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media