Water outage in Kilkenny City today

Parts of Kilkenny City centre will be affected by a water outage today.
Due to Network Improvement Works water will be off today, Tuesday, July 5, from approximately 10am to 2pm. Areas affected will be Michael Street and Wolf Tone Street, Kilkenny City.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
