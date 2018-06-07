Minimum Lifespan of Five Years for Gift Vouchers suggests Minister Phelan

Gift vouchers should have a minimum lifespan of five years, according to Fine Gael Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD.

There’s no doubt that there are great advantages to gift vouchers. That said, Ireland has no legislation regulating their expiry dates, which causes confusion and worry to many consumers, Minister Phelan said.

“This can be particularly frustrating where the vouchers themselves aren’t clear about their expiration date. For too long the waters have been muddied for consumers and businesses alike. For the last few months, my Fine Gael colleague Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, has been developing proposals to introduce a minimum expiry date of 5 years.

“These proposals are now at an advanced stage. Minister Humphreys will be going to Government to seek approval to draft a Bill shortly. Every year, countless gift vouchers are lost or go out of date and these proposals can make a real difference to consumers in Kilkenny for the better.

“We are hopeful that this important consumer protection initiative can be agreed by all parties in the Oireachtas.”