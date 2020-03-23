Two Kilkenny students chase art awards

Judging of the 25,800 entries received in this year’s Texaco children’s art competition is currently underway. The winners will be announced in mid-April.

Pictured is adjudicator Eoin Butler admiring two of the entries received from students in County Kilkenny.

From left, they are a work entitled ‘Lucy’ by a pupil from Presentation secondary school and another entitled ‘Mermaid Rising’ by a pupil from Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown.

In all over 350 young Kilkenny artists submitted entries.

Currently in its 66th year, the Texaco children’s art competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland.

First held in 1955, it is hosted annually by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

